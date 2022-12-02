38 players given Leeds Rhinos squad numbers with 13 new positions ahead of Super League 2023

LEEDS Rhinos have revealed their complete squad numbers list for the new 2023 Betfred Super League season with a major transition taking place with the squad as 13 of the top 25 players have new numbers for next season.
Richie Myler has been given the number one shirt following the departure of Jack Walker whilst new signing Nene Macdonald will wear the number four shirt famously worn by the likes of Brad Godden, Keith Senior and Joel Moon.
Zane Tetevano has been awarded the number ten shirt, another squad number that carries a fantastic pedigree with Barrie McDermott and Jamie Peacock as previous incumbents.
It was announced earlier this week that Cameron Smith will wear 13 in 2023 after he agreed a new long term contract whilst youngster Jarrod O’Connor is rewarded with a strong season last year with the number 14 squad number vacated by Brad Dwyer’s departure.
The next three numbers are all new signings with Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts and Justin Sangare wearing 15, 16 and 17 respectively. Fellow new recruits James McDonnell (19), Luke Hooley (21) and Luis Roberts (24) are all included in the top 25 players.
Youngsters Toby Warren, who joined the Rhinos on a permanent basis in the off season from York City Knights, and Leon Ruan, who trained with the Rhinos last season whilst at Doncaster, will wear 27 and 31, whilst Leeds have also promoted a number of members of the successful academy squad into the first team training squad with Joe Gibbons, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb and Jack Smith completing the squad.
The squad in full is:
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene Macdonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
9 Kruise Leeming
10 Zane Tetevano
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
20 Morgan Gannon
21 Luke Hooley
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
27 Toby Warren
28 Max Simpson
29 Jack Sinfield
30 Levi Edwards
31 Leon Ruan
32 Oli Field
33 Joe Gibbons
34 Alfie Edgell
35 Riley Lumb
38 Jack Smith