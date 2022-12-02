38 players given Leeds Rhinos squad numbers with 13 new positions ahead of Super League 2023

LEEDS Rhinos have revealed their complete squad numbers list for the new 2023 Betfred Super League season with a major transition taking place with the squad as 13 of the top 25 players have new numbers for next season.

Richie Myler has been given the number one shirt following the departure of Jack Walker whilst new signing Nene Macdonald will wear the number four shirt famously worn by the likes of Brad Godden, Keith Senior and Joel Moon.

Zane Tetevano has been awarded the number ten shirt, another squad number that carries a fantastic pedigree with Barrie McDermott and Jamie Peacock as previous incumbents.

It was announced earlier this week that Cameron Smith will wear 13 in 2023 after he agreed a new long term contract whilst youngster Jarrod O’Connor is rewarded with a strong season last year with the number 14 squad number vacated by Brad Dwyer’s departure.

The next three numbers are all new signings with Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts and Justin Sangare wearing 15, 16 and 17 respectively. Fellow new recruits James McDonnell (19), Luke Hooley (21) and Luis Roberts (24) are all included in the top 25 players.

Youngsters Toby Warren, who joined the Rhinos on a permanent basis in the off season from York City Knights, and Leon Ruan, who trained with the Rhinos last season whilst at Doncaster, will wear 27 and 31, whilst Leeds have also promoted a number of members of the successful academy squad into the first team training squad with Joe Gibbons, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb and Jack Smith completing the squad.

The squad in full is:

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene Macdonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

20 Morgan Gannon

21 Luke Hooley

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

27 Toby Warren

28 Max Simpson

29 Jack Sinfield

30 Levi Edwards

31 Leon Ruan

32 Oli Field

33 Joe Gibbons

34 Alfie Edgell

35 Riley Lumb

38 Jack Smith