Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara slams woeful thrashing by Hull KR and addresses Mikey Lewis-Cesar Rouge incident

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Steve McNamara has slammed his side’s woeful 36-4 thrashing by Hull KR.

The Dragons went into the clash knowing a win would almost guarantee a play-off spot, but the French side were dreadful.

McNamara had his say after the game on Sky Sports: “It was a terrible second-half and in the first-half there were a few soft tries the start of the second-half was woeful but we will take that one on the chin and we will have to get ready for Friday night,” McNamara said.

“The middles were flat, we didn’t look like they had any energy whatsoever. They looked really tired and I need to look into why that was the case.

“The opposition played their part and you’ve got to accept that. To concede that try at the start of the second-half was terrible.”

Matt Ikuvalu, Franck Maria and Jarrod Wallace all left the field with injuries, with McNamara confirming that Bayley Sironen also suffered with an issue.

“We couldn’t get Sironen off too and that added to some of the fatigue too but we don’t concede soft tries like that no matter what team we have out.

“We need to show more resilience than that.”

McNamara was also asked about a biting allegation from Mikey Lewis with Catalans fullback Cesar Rouge accused.

“I know as much as you do but what I’ve seen from Mikey Lewis is he has put his hand in Cesar Rouge’s mouth and moved it around.

“I don’t know where he has got the biting allegation from and I will ask Cesar in there and we will see where that goes to.

“I’m obviously concerned, there’s an allegation of biting. I’m more concerned as to why he has got his hand in his mouth to start with.”

