Hull KR’s new signing to miss start of Super League season following surgery

HULL KR have confirmed that they will be without one of their new signings for the start of the Super League season following surgery for a wrist ligament repair.

Forward Yusuf Aydin, who joined the club from Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity, is expected to return midway through March – a month after the season will have started.

Hull KR can confirm Yusuf Aydin has undergone surgery for a wrist ligament repair. The forward is expected to return to action in Mid-March 👊 Speedy recovery, @aydin_george! ⚡️#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wlCtFL9W23 — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) January 13, 2023

Aydin is one of a number of new signings for Rovers following the appointment of Willie Peters as head coach on a three-year deal.

The forward followed James Batchelor from Wakefield, whilst the likes of Jessie Sue, Rhys Kennedy, and Tom Opacic have also made the move to Craven Park.