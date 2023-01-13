Hull KR’s new signing to miss start of Super League season following surgery

   13/01/2023

HULL KR have confirmed that they will be without one of their new signings for the start of the Super League season following surgery for a wrist ligament repair.

Forward Yusuf Aydin, who joined the club from Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity, is expected to return midway through March – a month after the season will have started.

Aydin is one of a number of new signings for Rovers following the appointment of Willie Peters as head coach on a three-year deal.

The forward followed James Batchelor from Wakefield, whilst the likes of Jessie Sue, Rhys Kennedy, and Tom Opacic have also made the move to Craven Park.