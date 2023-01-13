Leigh Leopards squad numbers for 2023 Super League season announced as Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele get first-team shirts

LEIGH LEOPARDS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season.

New signings Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele have been given the numbers 1 and 4 respectively, hinting at the former Leeds Rhinos star’s main position moving into 2023.

Fellow new recruits Rob Mulhern, Tom Briscoe and Jack Hughes have been given 10, 2 and 12 respectively.

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Rob Mulhern

11 Joe Wardle

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

15 Ben Reynolds

16 Oliver Holmes

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davis

19 Aaron Smith

20 Keanan Brand

21 Jacob Jones

22 Tom Nisbet

23 Jacob Gannon

24 Kai O’Donnell

25 Nathan Wilde

26 Umyla Hanley