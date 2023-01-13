Leigh Leopards squad numbers for 2023 Super League season announced as Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele get first-team shirts

LEIGH LEOPARDS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season.
New signings Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele have been given the numbers 1 and 4 respectively, hinting at the former Leeds Rhinos star’s main position moving into 2023.
Fellow new recruits Rob Mulhern, Tom Briscoe and Jack Hughes have been given 10, 2 and 12 respectively.
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Rob Mulhern
11 Joe Wardle
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
15 Ben Reynolds
16 Oliver Holmes
17 Gareth O’Brien
18 Matt Davis
19 Aaron Smith
20 Keanan Brand
21 Jacob Jones
22 Tom Nisbet
23 Jacob Gannon
24 Kai O’Donnell
25 Nathan Wilde
26 Umyla Hanley