Wigan Warriors hand two-year deal to teenage starlet ahead of Super League 2023

WIGAN WARRIORS have provided further proof of their continuing conveyor belt of youth with the news that teenage product Jacob Douglas has been promoted to the first team and has signed a two-year contract with the Club, with the option of a third year.

Douglas has progressed through the Warriors Scholarship and Academy system since 2019. In his first season, he suffered a broken collarbone and his second season in 2020 was out of action due to the pandemic.

The 18-year old winger was a consistent starter for the Wigan Academy side in 2021, as well as the Reserves and Academy teams in 2022. He also featured in Wigan’s 42-12 pre-season win over Newcastle Thunder last year.

Speaking on the deal, Douglas said: “I’d been training with the first team for about a month before December. Me and Matt (Peet) had a few conversations about how I was doing and he was pleased.

“I was offered a full-time deal which I was over the moon with. It’s two years with another year option so hopefully, I’ll be here for the next three-years.”

Executive Director, Kris Radlinski added: “Jacob’s story is a great and inspiring one. He has overcome injury as a youngster and worked so hard to get his chance and he has been a revelation in pre-season.

“When he told the senior squad that he would be joining them full time, the room cheered and they mobbed him out of respect. It is a great lesson for any young player. We all can’t wait to work with him and see where his career takes him.”