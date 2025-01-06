Hull KR’s stadium development latest as Super League club registers incredible season ticket sales

HULL KR are very much a club on the up as things stand.

After an overhaul off the field, the East Yorkshire side has become one of the main contenders on it, making the 2024 Super League Grand Final before eventually going down to Wigan Warriors.

Whilst Craven Park continued to be sold out for home fixtures during last season, the club has been working hard in a bid to expand the current venue to cope with the demand.

And that demand is growing, with the minutes from the last Supporters’ Council meeting taken in November 2024, it was revealed that 9,200 memberships had been sold for 2025.

Given the fact that the figure has almost tripled in just a number of years, Rovers are a Super League club well and truly on the up.

With the regards to the stadium development at Sewell Group Craven Park, the minutes also reveal that the South Stand terracing has been fully demolished and the 3G pitch signed over.

Meanwhile, the East Stand is scheduled to be built this month with a lot of the preparation work already being down as the club remains positive that it will be up and running for the start of the 2025 season.

The plan for Craven Streat – housed at Craven Park’s South Stand – is for it to be one area, with turnstiles now removed and entrances being reviewed for the new season.

In an earlier Supporters’ Meeting, chief executive Paul Lakin revealed more on the stadium extension: “here are no grants available, because the stand would be considered as part of the business therefore it is expected to fund itself.

“The first year of the temporary stand will not make the club any money, there will only be profit in the second year. As the cost is £1.5m for a permanent build we need evidence that we can fill a new stand before we can assess further.”