Keven Appo flees UK following rape and assault charges

KEVEN APPO has fled the UK after being charged with rape, sexual assault and two counts of assault.

Appo, whose contract at Bradford Bulls has been cancelled, failed to attend a hearing at Bradford Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, January 6).

The court heard that the 25-year-old, of Halifax, was charged and given conditional bail at 4pm on November 26.

Appo had left Manchester on a flight to Dubai by 8.40pm that day and subsequently arrived in his home country, Papua New Guinea.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest, and prosecutor Fiona Newcombe said authorities would work with police in Papua New Guinea to extradite him.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team following a report made in April 2024.”

The Championship club said in a statement: “Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo’s playing contract.

“Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage.”

Appo joined Bradford ahead of the 2023 season after playing for PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup and made 61 appearances.