Tony Smith delighted to see Elliot Minchella growing into star for Hull KR

While Hull KR have an injury concern over Mikey Lewis, a new potential star at the heart of the team has emerged in Elliot Minchella.

The 26-year-old’s career has been anything but smooth, playing a handful of games for Leeds Rhinos before an off-field incident put him out of favour, and spells outside Super League with Sheffield Eagles and his hometown Bradford Bulls followed.

When Minchella was one of five players to join Hull KR as part of a Bulls fire sale in 2019, a route back to the top appeared complete, but the rocky times continued last year as an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury kept him out for almost a whole year.

But he has returned to great effect this term, being named as vice-captain at the club, and he played a starring role against Castleford Tigers on Friday to help Rovers to a first Challenge Cup semi-final in seven years.

Rovers coach Tony Smith is delighted to see the loose forward fulfil his potential.

“He’s been good so far but getting better,” said Smith.

“He’s getting fitter, stronger and more confident. He’s playing a bigger role within the group.

“He’s a terrific young player who has sat out a lot of Rugby League in the last twelve months or so. It was always going to take some time to get him back to his best, but his progress is going well.

“It’s down to a lot of hard work. He’s doing a good job and deserves some recognition.”

As for Lewis, the halfback was on crutches after reluctantly leaving the field early in the second half against Castleford with an ankle injury and is now a major doubt for Good Friday’s Hull derby.

“It’s an ankle sprain,” said Smith.

“As to how severe it is, we probably won’t know for the next couple of days.

“He was struggling to stay on the field, so in the end we took it out of his hands. He doesn’t think it’s too bad but we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Brad Takairangi is available for selection again for the Robins after receiving his sentence for serious driving offences last week.

The 32-year-old avoided jail time, receiving a one-year suspended prison sentence and 300 hours’ community work after admitting to dangerously driving his car and driving over the alcohol limit in an incident on 2 January this year which saw him crash head-on into a police car.

Hull KR said they had “undertaken and concluded an internal disciplinary procedure” and Takairangi was available again.

“The club are satisfied that Brad understands the gravity of this one-off incident and its potential consequences on an otherwise exemplary record, that he is genuinely remorseful and is keen to make reparation through his work in the community.

“The club do not condone anti-social behaviour of any kind, and the steps taken by the court and club today reflect that.”

