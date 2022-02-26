Hull too hot for Salford

Hull FC ran up a convincing victory today at the MKM Stadium, inflicting Salford Red Devils’ first defeat of the season with a 48-16 victory.

The Hull pack dominated their rivals, giving the space for their playmakers to create a multitude of opportunities that they took with relish.

Hull scored four tries, with two from Cameron Scott and one each from Darnell McIntosh and Joe Lovodua, with Jake Connor converting two of them, to take a 20-0 lead within the first 27 minutes of the game.

The Red Devils replied when Tim Lafai brilliantly caught a Marc Sneyd bomb to score under the posts to reduce the deficit.

But Hull would not yield and, after Marc Sneyd was sinbinned for a tackle on Connor, they added five further tries in the second half, with Jordan Lane scoring two of them and other tries from Connor, Josh Reynolds and Chris Satae, with the Red Devils scoring two consolation tries from Ken Sio and Lafai adding his second.

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 24 Cameron Scott, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 19 Ben McNamara, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 17 Brad Fash; Subs: 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 29 Jamie Shaul

Tries: McIntosh (14), Scott (17, 23), Lovodua (27), Connor (47), Lane (50, 56), Reynolds (64), Satae (72)

Goals: Connor 2, McIntosh 4

Sinbins:

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 23 Dan Sarginson, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 11 Shane Wright, 16 Ryan Lannon, 13 Elijah Taylor; Subs: 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 14 Danny Addy, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard

Tries: Lafai (33, 76), Sio (68)

Goals: Sneyd 2

Sinbins: Sneyd (46)

