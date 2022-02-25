St Helens continue winning start against Wakefield Trinity

St Helens continued their perfect start to their Super League title defence with a 20-4 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Saints struck first as Jack Welsby provided Mark Percival with the first of his two tries, before skipper James Roby darted over from dummy-half.

Percival got a second just a few of minutes after Roby effort, but Wakefield got on the board shortly before the break as Tom Johnstone made it 16-4 at half-time.

Josh Simm got the only try of the second half with a finish in the corner to wrap up the win.

Both sides finished a man down as David Fifita and Curtis Sironen were sin binned for dissent and a swinging arm respectively.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 21 Josh Simm, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 4 Mark Percival, 2 Tommy Makinson, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles; Subs: 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi.

Tries: Percival (14, 32), Roby (29), Simm (64)

Goals: Makinson 2

Sinbins: Sironen (78 – swinging arm)

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 30 Corey Hall, 31 Thomas Minns, 5 Tom Lineham, 6 Jacob Miller, 21 Brad Walker, 35 David Fifita, 24 Harry Bowes, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther. Subs: 8 Eddie Battye, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 19 Liam Kay.

Tries: Johnstone (36)

Sinbins: Fifita (77 – dissent)

