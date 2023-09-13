All 11 games live on TV this week as Thursday Night Super League replaced by Saturday once more

WELL, another weekend of rugby league is ahead of us and what a weekend it promises to be!

The live action kicks off on Thursday 14th September when Wests Tigers take on Newcastle Knights in the Women’s NRL Premiership before York Knights and Batley Bulldogs round off the weekend on Monday night.

Here is the live TV scheduling, with no Thursday Night Super League once more:

Thursday 14th September

Women’s NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.45am kick-off

Friday 15th September

NRL Premiership Semi-Final – Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.50am kick-off

Super League – Warrington Wolves vs St Helens – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm kick-off

Saturday 16th September

Women’s NRL Premiership – Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL – 4.05am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 6.15am kick-off

NRL Premiership Semi-Final – New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.50am kick-off

Super League – Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Arena – 5pm kick-off

Super League – Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports Arena – 7.30pm kick-off

Sunday 17th September

Women’s NRL Premiership – Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 4.05am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 6.15am kick-off​

​Monday 18th September

Championship – York Knights vs Batley Bulldogs – Viaplay Sports 1 – 7.45pm kick-off

