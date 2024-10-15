Leigh Leopards release statement on use of smoke flares and pyros

LEIGH LEOPARDS have released a statement on the use of smoke flares and pyrotechnics following the club’s 38-0 defeat to Wigan Warriors in the Super League play-off semi-finals.

The Leopards made it to the final four for the first time in Super League history, but were well beaten at The Brick Community Stadium over a week ago.

Now the club has issued a statement calling for those who used such pyrotechnics to come forward or face hefty sanctions.

Leigh have written on their website: “The club would like to thank Wigan Warriors and our supporters that have assisted us with our investigation around the use of smoke flares and pyrotechnics in the North Stand at the Wigan Warriors play-off semi-final.

“The club can confirm that we are in receipt of six photographs and CCTV footage from the game.

“We have identified some of the individuals concerned but are appealing to those that did use a smoke flare or pyrotechnic to come forward immediately and make themselves known to the club before we are left with no alternative to release their images to the public to identify them.

“Any fan who wishes to make themselves known to the club should do so via email enquiries@leighrl.co.uk.

“We take breaches of the club policies and those of the RFL seriously. However, when making decisions around individuals we do take into account their cooperation with the investigation, genuine remorse and any actions taken by the individual to rectify issues they have caused and provide the club confidence in their future behaviour.

“To that end we will provide until 9am Friday 18th October for offending fans to contact the club.

“Those that have done so ahead of this release will be contacted to attend an interview accordingly. After this time those who have not come forward will have their images released so we can take the appropriate action which will be more severe than if they had come forward of their own doing.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast