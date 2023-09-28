“I had no idea what I was getting myself into” – Kevin Proctor on Wakefield Trinity stay following Super League relegation

WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward Kevin Proctor has admitted that he “had no idea” what he was getting himself into upon joining the West Yorkshire club and Super League for the 2023 season.

The former New Zealand international and captain joined Trinity on a one-year deal and went on to play 20 times for Wakefield during their relegation season.

However, Proctor has sometimes struggled for form and fitness this season – and now the 34-year-old has revealed that the year has taken him by surprise.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, emotionally for sure but this is my first time playing in the Super League and the length of the whole season takes its toll on you especially if you’re not going as well as you were hoping,” Proctor told League Express.

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into but it’s been an experience that I haven’t had before. As much as it didn’t go the way I thought it would go, it’s still an experience and part of the journey.

“It’s life, you don’t know what is around the corner, it was a big surprise to me. I’ve met some amazing people along the way, some diehard Wakefield fans and that’s what it’s all about.

“You meet so many passionate people, it’s different to Australia as they aren’t as vocal or as expressive as the English fans I guess but it has been an experience that I will never forget.”

What beckons next for Proctor he is unsure, but he has revealed he is “unlikely” to come back to the UK.

“Good or bad, I have appreciated it. I will go home, I’ve been away from my kids for nine, ten months. I will spend some time with them and reflect on what I want to do in my life after footy because I have a few things going on outside of the sport.

“I will weigh up my situation, but it is unlikely (I will stay in Super League). I can’t say, it is what it is, I will weigh up the situation.”

