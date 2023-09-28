Reece Lyne speaks out on speculation linking Wakefield Trinity man with new club

REECE LYNE has spoken out on speculation linking the Wakefield Trinity man with a new club following Trinity’s relegation from Super League.

Lyne’s 2023 season was hampered by injuries, but his impact on the field was felt whenever he took to it. That being said, the centre couldn’t help Wakefield avert relegation to the second tier.

In recent days, the 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Bradford Bulls by Rugby League Live as the Bulls attempt to build a squad capable of Super League.

Lyne, however, has rubbished such claims, posting on Twitter/X: “If it’s on twitter it must be true hey 😂🤦🏽‍♂️”

With Wakefield’s relegation confirmed, a number of their players have been linked with moves elsewhere with Tom Lineham set to join York Knights and the likes of Jai Whitbread and Kelepi Tanginoa set for Super League moves.

