Ian Watson admits Huddersfield Giants job has been ‘tougher’ than he first thought and why

IAN WATSON has admitted that the Huddersfield Giants head coaching job has been tougher than he first imagined it to be.

The former halfback took over the reins at the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the 2021 Super League season but has yet to reach the play-offs in three years.

Watson has, however, taken the Giants to the Challenge Cup Final back in 2022, but the West Yorkshire side went down to the Wigan Warriors.

Inconsistency and bad form hasn’t been helped by the loss of key personnel, including the likes of Ricky Leutele, Danny Levi, Will Pryce, Chris McQueen and Theo Fages.

For Watson, he has explained why the Huddersfield position has been a difficult one to steer so far.

“I would say yeah, in total, definitely. In terms of last year, we had a quality squad but lost players from the year before. We lose three big players,” Watson told League Express.

“Take Bevan French and Jai Field out of Wigan and then ask how they would do. When you lose Ricky Leutele, Danny Levi and Josh Jones, they are big players that you will miss and to replace them is pretty difficult, especially in today’s market.

“There are some challenges you need to deal with and understand how you can deal with them. Sometimes you can’t replace somebody like Danny Levi straightaway. You either have to manufacture a replacement, build it or try and buy it.”

Of course, the Giants had Nathan Peats for the remainder of the 2023 season, whilst Adam Milner joined from Castleford Tigers and Adam O’Brien departed for Halifax Panthers.

