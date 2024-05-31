Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam cites Hull KR’s “tiny” dressing rooms and difficulty of travelling to Super League club

HULL KR is a notoriously difficult place to go and travel.

Travelling to East Yorkshire is difficult in itself but Craven Park is especially difficult to play at when the partisan home crowd are on form, whilst conditions can often be tough given the venue’s exposure to the elements.

For Leigh Leopards boss, Adrian Lam, whose side will be making the visit to KR this weekend, he cited the difficulty of the Super League’s facilities.

“I think some of the variables play a role in that such as the time it takes to get there – it’s a long trip – and if you are a millimetre out as a squad or individual, you get found out really quickly,” Lam said.

“They start fast and if you are one degree out, then you could be down by two tries in 20 minutes and it becomes an avalanche for you.

“You get there and the ground, with all due respect, the dressing rooms aren’t the greatest. They are small and tiny and the crowd is in your face, which is something you want from a home crowd.

“That all plays a small part in it so you have got to go with a plan and mentality that you can get the two points, grab it and get the heck out of there so to speak.

“It is a tough challenge and they play some great rugby. They’ve got some great players and they’ve recruited well this year – they are certainly a club on the up. It does feel good though, it’s a full-length and full-width field which we like playing on.”

The Leopards, of course, earned their first win back in Super League last season in round four, but recently lost a Challenge Cup quarter-final on the same ground.

