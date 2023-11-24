Ian Watson bemoans Huddersfield Giants fixtures as Super League club faces seven away games in first nine weeks

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has bemoaned his side’s Super League fixtures which will see them compete in seven away games from their first nine fixtures.

The Super League fixtures were released earlier this week, but Huddersfield have been given the raw end of the deal with just two games being scheduled for the John Smith’s Stadium by round nine.

For Watson, it’s an “interesting” fixture list which again throws up the controversy surrounding loop fixtures.

“We’ve looked at every other team’s fixtures and there are no other teams that have got seven away games in the first nine, I don’t know if it impacts clubs, I know it would impact some clubs where I’ve been before,” Watson told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I don’t know how you run a business off that, it’s really interesting how we’ve only got two home games. I’m not a big fan of the loop fixtures anyway: some teams can get three games against London and some could get three games against St Helens.”

So what would Watson’s solution be?

“What I’d like is to have a home and away (for each team), but this fixture list makes us play Saints twice and another team twice before we play some teams once which is strange for me.

“You’d like to play everyone and then have the loop fixtures and then maybe play everyone else after that, but it’s an interesting set of fixtures.”

