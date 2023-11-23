Odds revealed for Super League Grand Final and who will finish bottom in 2024

THE odds have been revealed as to who will win the 2024 Super League Grand Final and who will finish bottom of the pile come the end of next season.

Wigan Warriors won the showpiece event at Old Trafford in 2023, so it’s perhaps no surprise that they have the shortest odds with Super League’s sponsors Betfred at just 9/4 to repeat those heroics.

Meanwhile, their opponents in that final, Catalans Dragons, actually sit fourth in the odds table at 8/1.

Coming in at second are St Helens at 11/4 and then Leeds Rhinos in third with odds of 15/2 to win the Grand Final.

Warrington Wolves sit level on odds with Catalans at 8/1, with Hull KR next at 11/1 and Leigh Leopards following at 16/1.

Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC are on the same odds to win the Grand Final at 18/1, with Salford Red Devils 40/1, Castleford Tigers 50/1 and newly-promoted London Broncos having odds of 100/1.

At the other end of the table, London have the shortest odds of finishing bottom at 1/3, with Castleford and Salford not far behind on 5/1 and 6/1 respectively.

Hull FC have odds of 20/1 to finish bottom, with Huddersfield at 22/1, Leigh at 33/1 and Hull KR at 50/1.

Further up the pile, Catalans and Leeds are locked once more on odds of 80/1, with Warrington at 100/1 and Wigan and Saints at 500/1.

Grand Final

Wigan Warriors – 9/4

St Helens – 11/4

Leeds Rhinos – 15/2

Catalans Dragons – 8/1

Warrington Wolves – 8/1

Hull KR – 11/1

Leigh Leopards – 16/1

Huddersfield Giants – 18/1

Hull FC – 18/1

Salford Red Devils – 40/1

Castleford Tigers – 50/1

London Broncos – 100/1

Finish Bottom

London Broncos – 1/3

Castleford Tigers – 5/1

Salford Red Devils – 6/1

Hull FC – 20/1

Huddersfield Giants – 22/1

Leigh Leopards – 33/1

Hull KR – 50/1

Catalans Dragons – 80/1

Leeds Rhinos – 80/1

Warrington Wolves – 100/1

Wigan Warriors – 500/1

St Helens – 500/1

