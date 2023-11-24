Warrington Wolves’ Brad Dwyer breaks silence on Salford Red Devils rumours

THERE is absolutely nothing in the rumour that Warrington Wolves’ Brad Dwyer could be heading to the Salford Red Devils – and that comes from the man himself.

Dwyer, who rejoined the Wolves ahead of the 2024 Super League season after seven years away from the Halliwell Jones Stadium, had been linked with a move to Salford even before attending pre-season with Warrington.

Those rumours circulated following Warrington’s signing of Sam Powell and the exit of Andy Ackers from the Red Devils with people putting two and two together and getting five.

Dwyer, however, has been reassured by the Wolves that he will be very much in the picture under new head coach Sam Burgess.

“That wasn’t the case, obviously the signing of Sam Powell raised a few eyebrows because there a few nines at the club and he is a nine as well,” Dwyer told League Express.

“I can understand why some people said that and I think Salford are after a nine too, but I have been reassured that I am wanted at the club and now I am just competing with the other nines at the club to be the best version of myself.

“If we are all doing that then the 17 should be a strong one. I’m happy where I am and hopefully they are happy with me.”

For Dwyer, all he wants to do in pre-season is to be at the peak of his physical fitness and everything else will fall into place.

“I want to get back to the form that I have hit for the past four or five years,” Dwyer continued.

“That is the aim every week, that is my job. My first goal is to impress the people I am working for and then I will see where I am at round one.

“I’m in decent shape fitness wise so I should be too at the end of pre-season. I back myself when I play good rugby. I want to be fighting and competing for a spot.”

