Leeds Rhinos forward to miss rest of 2024 Super League season with concussion

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed that young forward Morgan Gannon will miss the remainder of the 2024 season as he recovers from concussion.

Gannon has suffered a number of lay offs due to concussions in his early career and, after being sidelined at the start of this season due to a knock suffered in a pre-season against Hull KR, the 20-year-old will now be given the remainder of the season to recover.

The young forward, who has already made 50 appearances for the club commented, “After speaking with the concussion specialists, medical staff and coaching staff at Leeds it has been decided that I will not participate in the 2024 season.

“I am in the perfect health and not suffering any of the side effects of concussion, it is purely a decision to allow my brain time to heal, rest and recover from the concussions I’ve suffered in close succession. It was decision made a couple months back and I have since had time to process and come to terms with it.

“Although it is very disappointing, I have no doubt that is the best decision for my long term future in the game and life beyond rugby. I can’t thank the club enough for looking after my physical and mental well-being during this process.

“This time on the sidelines will be used as a great opportunity for me to develop and improve to make sure I am in the best position possible for when I make my return. Thank you for your support, and I’ll be ready to go in 2025,” added Gannon.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith said, “We will ensure that Morgan gets the best possible support as he looks to return to action next season. He is still very much part of our squad and trains with the boys with everything that can be done without contact. There is precedence for this in other codes and the experts tell us that the one thing we do know is that time and rest are crucial to the brains recovery.

“As well as being around the group, Morgan is also using the time to develop himself personally as he gains qualifications and our strength and conditioning staff have developed a specific programme that we believe will make sure that when Morgan is ready to return, he will be physically ready for the demands of playing Super League.

“I am sure that Morgan has a long career ahead of him and hopefully this short period off the field will enable him to fulfil his potential in the sport,” added Smith.

