Matt Peet reacts to Wigan Warriors’ rearranged Leigh Leopards clash and assesses Castleford Tigers fixture

WIGAN WARRIORS will have to play three games in ten days at the start of August after the club’s rearranged clash against Leigh Leopards was confirmed for Tuesday 6 August.

That original fixture was postponed due to Wigan’s involvement in the World Club Challenge, but now the Warriors will face a dreaded Easter-like schedule in two months’ time.

For Wigan head coach, Matt Peet, however, it is a challenge which his side will be up for: “It’s just a challenge and it’s one we are going to frame intelligently. We will plan for it in great detail about the squads we put together and the way we train and recover,” Peet said.

“It’s the kind of challenge that if you are going to compete on all fronts you can see it as an exciting one. The opportunity to play in the World Club Challenge, we knew this would come.

“I think there is an agreement that no games take place that weekend and rightly so if you are going to have an international.

“We like the challenge to be honest.”

Before the Warriors get to those August fixtures, however, the task in front of Peet and his men this Friday will be Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers currently sit in tenth on the Super League ladder after three wins and one draw so far in 2024, but Peet senses the dangers that Craig Lingard’s side poses.

“I sense a bit of optimism in the past few months with the likes of Innes and Louis Senior, Corey Hall and Tex Hoy coming in.

“They have got a very athletic backline and they have had a few contract extensions so there is positivity around the club.

“That’s also credit to Craig Lingard who has got them a few wins. They look like a team that is on the up.”

