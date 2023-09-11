Hull FC’s Scott Taylor hailed after calling time on own terms

SCOTT TAYLOR “should be very proud of his career”, said his Hull FC head coach Tony Smith after the prop announced his intention to hang up the boots at the end of the season.

The former England international will finish a 15-year career that started at Hull KR and finished across the city as a double Challenge Cup winner.

In between, Taylor won the league-and-cup double with Wigan Warriors in 2013, while he played three times internationally including at the 2017 World Cup.

The 32-year-old was yet to be offered a contract by Hull for next season and although Smith said he could yet have earned a deal, admired Taylor for making the retirement decision himself.

“Had he wanted to go again I would have considered that and tried to make it happen,” said the Hull coach.

“But he’s lucky, he’s one of those few people who get the chance to decide. Not many players get to decide when they finish, it’s not always their choice. It’s often injury or people in my position deciding.

“It’s his decision so I’m pleased for him. He should be very proud of his career as well.

“He’s been a pleasure to coach. I hadn’t had a lot to do with Scott until I got here but I’ve really enjoyed coaching him.

“I’m glad I’ve got to know him, he’s been terrific for me and the team since I’ve been here.

“He has his hand on his heart and on the badge. He tries his best each week. He’s got a great attitude to training and to games. You can’t ask any more.”

Hull-born Taylor, who has made over 300 career appearances, is currently enjoying a testimonial year and his final game will come in a testimonial fixture ahead of next season, with details to be announced later in the year.

After a break from the game, Taylor will continue to be involved with Hull in an off-field role, say the club.

He told BBC Radio Humberside that he wanted to “go out on my terms” and retire healthy after a career spent on the Super League frontline.

“Anyone who watches me and knows me will know I’m someone who plays with passion and I’m an all-or-nothing type of guy,” said Taylor.

“I put my body on the line, and if I’m not running as hard as I can and committing in defence, that’s not me. I base my game on passion, energy and lifting people around me, leading by example.

“It takes its toll over 15 or 16 years. I feel I can walk away now with my body in a good enough position where I can work on it and rehab it and make sure I’ve a great quality of life with my family.

“I want to be able to run around the garden and play with them.”

Taylor will be replaced in the Hull’s front row next season by Franklin Pele, who has joined on a two-year deal from Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 22-year-old Kiwi has seven NRL appearances to his name, the first of them with Cronulla Sharks, and is the third overseas addition to Hull’s pack for 2024 after Herman Ese’ese and Jayden Okunbor.

“He’s powerful, destructive and he’s got a good skillset, so he fits a lot of the right criteria that we have been looking for ahead of next year,” said Smith.

