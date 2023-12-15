Ideas for new structure of Championship and League One broached in latest meeting

RUGBY LEAGUE is currently at a crossroads in terms of where it is heading in the immediate and long-term future.

Under new stakeholders, IMG, rugby league is currently being ‘re-imagined’ with new ideas on how to make the sport more popular for potential fans and sponsors.

That has already seen the Challenge Cup Final being moved to June with Magic Weekend in August whilst the structure of all three professional divisions continue to be highly debated.

With the withdrawal of West Wales Raiders and London Skolars from League One, there have been calls for the second and third tiers to be merged.

At the latest RFL Board meeting with Championship and League One clubs, a number of ideas were debated, though no proposals have been set in stone as to the future structure of the sport.

A 14-team Super League is ultimately unpopular with top flight clubs due to the decline in Sky money whilst a merged Championship with League One isn’t really supported.

That has left the idea of a 12-team Super League, 12-team Championship and 12-team League One come to the forefront with the potential for a Middle 8s style competition between the second and third tiers, League Express understands.

The idea behind a Middle 8s would see the top eight of the Championship play off with the bottom four playing off against the top four from League One.

It is hoped that such a concept would spark interest and drive crowds towards the back end of the season as well as giving all clubs something to play for.

However, there are still a number of twists and turns before a structure will be agreed for the 2025 season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.