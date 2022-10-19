Toulouse Olympique star Corey Norman finds new club following Super League relegation

Former Toulouse Olympique star Corey Norman has found a new club following the French side’s relegation from Super League.

That new club is FC Lezignan, who play in the Elite One French league.

Norman came out of retirement to join Toulouse at the beginning of 2022 in a bid to help the club stave off relegation, but he was ultimately unsuccessful as the French club fell to their knees in their maiden season in Super League.

The playmaker had previously plied his entire career in the NRL with 200 appearances for the likes of Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons and registered 11 appearances for Toulouse in the season just gone.

Norman will, however, be staying in France with Lezignan, joining the likes of James Maloney and Jason Clark.