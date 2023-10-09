Warrington Wolves’ women aim to ‘start afresh’ under new head coach

WARRINGTON WOLVES are aiming to “start afresh” with their women’s team under a new head coach.

Former captain Armani Sharrock has been appointed to replace Lee Westwood, who stepped down at the end of the season.

Sharrock, a former Women’s Super League winner with Wigan Warriors, was forced to retire through injury earlier this year.

Warrington were promoted to the top tier for the 2023 season with an ambition to challenge the top four, and they began the season with a promising draw against Wigan.

But they only secured two wins against bottom club Huddersfield Giants, losing every other fixture in the division.

“We didn’t have the most successful season last time around so we have got to build an environment that breeds success now and in seasons to come,” said Sharrock.

Her focus is on bringing through more talent from the local area to make the Wolves a bigger force in the women’s game.

“There is a massive opportunity to reset and grow the squad,” added the 28-year-old.

“There are a lot of young girls in and around Warrington that we can engage and bring into the game, and it is a real opportunity to start afresh and build for the future of the club.

“We need to make Warrington a place where girls want to come and stay. We have got an exciting opportunity to be part of a great club which has a great outlook on developing youth.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.