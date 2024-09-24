Warrington Wolves’ audacious bid for rugby union prop dead in the water

WARRINGTON WOLVES will not be signing rugby union prop Ellis Genge.

iNews reported that the Wolves had launched an audacious bid to sign the England international, but the 29-year-old has now signed a long-term deal with the Bristol Bears.

That new long-term deal has, of course, scuppered any potential chance of Genge making the cross-code switch.

“Hopefully it’s not the end, a long contract, so obviously I feel at home now,” Genge told BBC Radio Bristol. “To be honest I didn’t realise how important it was to me.”

“For me to leave obviously Leicester winning the Prem [Premiership title in 2022] and then coming straight here, it was a big ask,” Genge added. “My family said, ‘what are you doing?’, but I knew it was the right decision.

“The training ground, compared to 90% of the other clubs, is above and beyond. That obviously is a big pull, going somewhere at work every day which you think this is wild.

“It was an easy one for me. I’m from here and when I put a Bristol shirt on, it actually means something to me. I probably am on par with how passionate I am about playing for England as what I am for playing for Bristol.”

