IMG’s England Rugby League chief relocates to Australia

By JOHN DAVIDSON

MATT DWYER, IMG’s senior lead working on English Rugby League, is relocating from London back to live in Australia.

League Express understands Dwyer, who has been the face of IMG’s partnership with RFL since 2022, will still lead the Rugby League account and will continue to work with the RFL and RL Commercial.

However, this will now be done remotely and not from within the UK.

League Express understands Dwyer contacted the twelve Super League clubs last week to inform them of his decision to return with his family back to his native Australia.

It comes at a time when several clubs and many supporters have questioned IMG’s value and the lack of impact the global marketing giant has had on the sport since its appointment two years ago.

Dwyer will continue to work closely with UK-based IMG staff on Rugby League, such as senior vice president of IMG Media Ed Mallaburn and account director Alastair Pickering.

Dwyer joined IMG in November 2020. Prior to his work in Rugby League he worked with and continues to work with EuroLeague Basketball.

A self-confessed Wests Tigers fan, Dwyer has fronted press conferences for IMG, taking part in the launch of the partnership in May 2022, although he has more recently taken a back seat, making few media connections.

Before joining IMG he spent nearly four years as senior manager of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte in London, working with English Premier League clubs and national sporting associations. He also has experience as a high-performance manager and consultant working in Indian and Australian cricket with the Mumbai Indians and the Sydney Sixers.

Dwyer has been approached for comment.

