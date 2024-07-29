Leeds Rhinos confirm yet another coaching shuffle as head of performance leaves for another opportunity

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed that Head of Performance, Richard Hunwicks has left the Rhinos to pursue opportunities away from the club.

Hunwicks, who rejoined the Rhinos in 2021 from Catalans Dragons, having previously been part of the Leeds coaching staff between 2006 and 2007, was responsible for the Rhinos’ strength and conditioning and other performance-related programmes.

After serving a six-month notice period, Hunwicks has now left the Rhinos after seeing the team secure victory over Huddersfield Giants in his last game with the club.

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “We would like to thank Richard for all his hard and dedication to the Rhinos over the last three seasons. He has been a popular and well-respected member of our coaching team and he leaves with our best wishes for the future in his new venture.”

Adam Megretton who has been part of the strength and conditioning coach staff since November 2022, will take over as Head of Strength and Conditioning until the end of the season. Megretton previously worked for Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants for six years.

