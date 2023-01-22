Injury and Illness Corner: Featherstone Rovers, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC men struggle

A number of pre-season games took place over the weekend with Featherstone and Hull KR and London Broncos and London Skolars kicking things off on Friday night.

Featherstone inflicted a big 28-0 win over Hull KR whilst the Broncos thrashed rivals Skolars, 58-18.

Move forward to Saturday and Leigh Leopards managed to get one over on the Leeds Rhinos to scoop up the Bev Risman Trophy with a 14-12 win.

Sunday saw Hull FC just about overcome Sheffield Eagles, 22-20 whilst a young Wigan Warriors side were able to beat Whitehaven up in Cumbria.

Oldham went down to the Widnes Vikings after a strong first-half showing, 20-42, whilst Barrow Raiders’ fixture against Workington Town was abandoned after 53 minutes due to floodlight failure.

However, a number of teams could also be counting the cost of the weekend, with Featherstone Rovers especially suffering three injuries.

Leeds Rhinos suffered with one star pulling out with illness whilst Corey Johnson was confirmed to be out for the beginning of the Super League season as James Bentley was declared ‘not ready’ by head coach Rohan Smith.

Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR

Joey Leilua (calf) – Featherstone Rovers

John Davies (hamstring) – Featherstone Rovers

Jack Bussey (ankle) – Featherstone Rovers

Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos

David Fusitu’a (illness) – Leeds Rhinos

Sheffield Eagles vs Hull FC

Mitieli Vulikijapani (ankle) – Hull FC

Darnell McIntosh (foot) – Hull FC

Oldham vs Widnes Vikings

Ollie Brookes (hamstring) – Widnes Vikings

Max Roberts (ankle) – Widnes Vikings