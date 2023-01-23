Rugby League World – 2023 Season Launch Issue + Free Fixture Guide

The new season is just around the corner and Rugby League World has everything you need to get ready for all the action.

With Super League, Championship and League One all getting underway in February, all 36 professional clubs are covered inside this spectacular season launch issue (no. 481, Feb 2023).

Also included with this issue is a handy pocket fixture guide with details of when every professional game will be played, and featuring the Women’s Super League for the first time too.

The big question facing the other eleven clubs in Super League in 2023 is can any of them catch Saints? With four consecutive titles under their belts, and no apparent chinks in their armour, the men from the Totally Wicked Stadium will be in no mood to relinquish their winning ways under new head coach Paul Wellens.

At the other end of the table, newly promoted Leigh will be aiming to buck the trend and survive relegation. Can they do it, and if so, which other clubs are in danger of the drop?

In the Championship, Featherstone Rovers will be looking to break the hoodoo that has seen them push so hard for promotion over the past few years but without claiming the prize. Can new coach Sean Long, with his impressive winning pedigree as a player, finally take them up? Relegated Toulouse will be aiming to stop them in their tracks, along with a clutch of other clubs with Super League aspirations. And could a resurgence of Cougarmania push promoted Keighley into the mix?

League One is a club down, following the exit of perennial strugglers West Wales Raiders, and all eyes will be on the progress of Cornwall to see if they can build on a promising debut season last year to move up the table. Can relegated Dewsbury Rams or Workington Town bounce back at the first attempt? Forward-looking Midland Hurricanes and London Skolars will also be looking to cause a few upsets in what promises to be an unpredictable division.

Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be quite a ride!

