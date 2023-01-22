Ex-Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart reveals he turned down Super League return in 2022

SIGNED by the Dolphins for 2023, former Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart has had a difficult start to life in the NRL.

Moving to Australia ahead of the 2022 season, the 26-year-old signed a two-year deal with Wests Tigers, but it didn’t exactly go to plan for Gildart.

In just one season, the England international has had three clubs – Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters and now the Dolphins – and now he has spoken out about the ‘toughest period’ in his career whilst being at Wests.

“I played eight games at the Tigers but it didn’t work out the way we planned it,” Gildart told the AAP.

“That was the toughest period in my career, mentally more than anything.

“I was on the other side of the world with no family, no friends and no support really. That was pretty hard.

“I kept my head down and tried to be the best player I could … went to the Roosters and learned a lot.”

Gildart also explained how he could have moved back to Super League last year but wanted to stay in the NRL

“…I spent seven or eight seasons at Wigan and I’ve had three NRL clubs here in the space of a year-and-a-half but I came to Australia to challenge myself.

“I could have gone back to Super League (last year) but I want to give it a real good crack.”

A new lease of life at the Dolphins could be enough for Gildart to rekindle that incredible form that he showed at Wigan – form which influenced the Tigers to bring him to the NRL ahead of the 2022 season.

Now reunited with former Great Britain and England coach Wayne Bennett, Gildart is expected to excel with the NRL new boys.