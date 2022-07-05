Injury and suspension-hit Hull sign three loanees

Hull FC have signed Super League trio Jack Walker, Josh Simm and Ellis Longstaff on loan deals ahead of Sunday’s Magic Weekend derby clash with Hull KR.

With 14 players unavailable because of injuries and suspensions, Hull have moved quickly to strengthen their squad with Super League experience.

Walker, 22 (above), has made around 80 first-grade appearances for Leeds Rhinos, where he is a Super League Grand Final winner, while he is also an England Knights fullback.

Fellow Knights backrower Longstaff (above) joins from Warrington Wolves where he has had limited opportunities under Wire coach Daryl Powell.

Simm (above) made his Super League debut for St Helens in 2019 but so far has been unable to establish regular place in the club’s matchday 17, although he scored two tries against the Black & Whites at the MKM Stadium in Round Two this season, helping take his try-scoring tally for the 2022 season to four in seven games.

“We’re pleased to be able to add three hungry players with Super League experience to our roster ahead of this weekend’s game,” said Hull coach Brett Hodgson.

“We’re obviously doing it tough at the moment in terms of injuries and suspensions, but these three players will bring us some quality in the areas that we are lacking bodies.

“We will also be promoting some young players from within our own system who will be available to play at the weekend, but Jack, Josh and Ellis will help complement that with a bit of Super League experience under their belts.

“Jack’s qualities speak for themselves with a Super League winners’ medal to his name and eighty appearances for the Rhinos at such a young age – he’ll bring us some pace and creativity at the back.

“We’ve seen Josh’s quality for ourselves with his performance against us at home earlier this season – he’s an exciting player who is relishing the opportunity.

“And Ellis is a really tough cookie – he’s highly rated across the competition and adds some energy and a strong defensive focus to our pack. He is another player who has shown plenty of progress at a young age, emphasised by his selection for the England Knights recently.”

Jack Walker will wear jersey number 36, Josh Simm will wear jersey number 37, and Ellis Longstaff will wear jersey number 38.

Walker, Simm and Longstaff will join Hodgson’s squad for tomorrow’s training session at the club’s Elite Performance Centre as preparations continue for Sunday’s Magic Weekend clash.