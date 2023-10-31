Injury concerns over two England stars as Shaun Wane set for halfback dilemma with George Williams definitely starting

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has revealed that there are injury concerns over two his England stars ahead of the third Test against Tonga on Saturday.

England currently hold a 2-0 lead in the Test Series, but Tommy Makinson and Victor Radley are both doubts for the clash at Headingley on Saturday.

“We had a few niggles in training from the first Test and I thought the second Test would be brutal,” Wane said.

“I’m not sure on Tommy (Makinson), I spoke to the physio and his wrist is a bit off. He is not in the camp, he is at home so I will have a check on him tomorrow.

“Victor (Radley) is a doubt with his groin, but apart from that everyone is sore.”

Wane has revealed that halfback George Williams will play on Saturday, with either Mikey Lewis or Harry Smith set to drop out.

“George will play, I want him to play. It’s not been really tough, both halves I am really happy with them, it’s a credit to Super League, we’ve got Jonny and a few halves behind them so for them to step up with fierce competitors in Tonga, they have done really well.

“Picking my next half won’t be too difficult. I will watch the game again tonight and decide.”

The England boss explained that his side can still improve, with motivation high for a clean sweep.

“I thought we defended well but they made a couple of line breaks and there was poor defence and we need to improve. I sound like a record but I do honestly believe that.

“I was happy with how courageous we were and how we scrambled but I looked at what happened before then with linebreaks.

“Motivation is high for a clean sweep, I stand by everything I said. We are really motivated and they are, I can’t wait for Saturday.

“It would be fantastic for our game, you look at them being fifth in the world rankings with athletes in the NRL.

“I know what they have got in their team but the way my lads have stood up to them and the physicality when we are dwarfed in size and weight showed a lot of England spirit.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.