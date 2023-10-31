Sam Burgess reveals why he took the Warrington Wolves job and potential Super League signings

SAM BURGESS sat down for his first press conference as Warrington Wolves head coach on Monday morning, having signed a two-year deal with the Cheshire club.

It is Burgess’ first professional head coaching role – with the England hero coached local bush side Orara Valley Axemen in Australia – and it is a big risk from Warrington.

However, Burgess can’t wait to get started as he emphasises the opportunity was too good to turn down.

“It’s a great opportunity, it’s a great club with passionate people like Stuart Middleton, Simon Moran and Mike Lomax and I had a good relationship with a lot of people here,” Burgess told WireTV.

“You can see why the club is in a great position, but it needs a bit of work to be done on the field and that will be my focus.

“I’ve known Simon for a number of years and I was in Warrington about 18 months ago doing a couple of talks. I sensed then that there was disappointment through the town and Warrington deserves better. That was my reasoning.

“I had that self-belief and I know what the club is capable of. It’s a big challenge but it’s a great challenge.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do as a playing group, but that’s why it’s exciting.”

In terms of further recruitment, Burgess hasn’t ruled anything out.

“It’s a clean slate for everyone – regardless of those I’ve recruited and who I haven’t, what you saw from Warrington towards the back end of the year was a team with spirit and I can certainly work with that.

“Recruitment will be something we focus on moving forward, but we have a clean slate here and there’s 17 spots up for grabs every week.”

