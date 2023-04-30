Injury Corner: Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos St Helens and Wigan Warriors still suffering from Super League blows

WITH no Super League games over the weekend, some individual clubs weren’t at risk of getting any new injuries.

That being said, there was an international fixture that played out between England and France as Shaun Wane’s men ran out 64-0 winners.

Most of the build-up, however, seemed to be focused on those players who weren’t playing with a number of stars being withdrawn due to injury.

As well as those being withdrawn from the international weekend, there are still some concerning injury issues throughout Super League.

Here are concerns for particular clubs who missed their respective sides’ last fixture or were injured because of it:

Castleford Tigers

Niall Evalds, Callum McLelland, Danny Richardson, Joe Westerman, Gareth Widdop

Catalans Dragons

Tyrone May, Mitchell Pearce, Fouad Yaha

Huddersfield Giants

Theo Fages, Nathan Peats, Will Pryce, Olly Russell, Olly Wilson

Hull FC

Tex Hoy, Jamie Shaul, Mitieli Vulikijapani

Hull KR

Jordan Abdull

Leeds Rhinos

David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer

Leigh Leopards

John Asiata, Keanan Brand, Ben Nakubuwai

Salford Red Devils

Danny Addy, Alex Gerrard, Tim Lafai, Adam Sidlow

St Helens

Tommy Makinson, Sione Mata’utia, Mark Percival, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, Alex Walmsley

Wakefield Trinity

Will Dagger, Lee Gaskell, Max Jowitt, Lewis Murphy, Kelepi Tanginoa

Warrington Wolves

Daryl Clark, Connor Wrench

Wigan Warriors

Mike Cooper, Cade Cust, Kaide Ellis, Jai Field, Brad Singleton