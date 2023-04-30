Injury Corner: Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos St Helens and Wigan Warriors still suffering from Super League blows

WITH no Super League games over the weekend, some individual clubs weren’t at risk of getting any new injuries.
That being said, there was an international fixture that played out between England and France as Shaun Wane’s men ran out 64-0 winners.
Most of the build-up, however, seemed to be focused on those players who weren’t playing with a number of stars being withdrawn due to injury.
As well as those being withdrawn from the international weekend, there are still some concerning injury issues throughout Super League.
Here are concerns for particular clubs who missed their respective sides’ last fixture or were injured because of it:
Castleford Tigers
Niall Evalds, Callum McLelland, Danny Richardson, Joe Westerman, Gareth Widdop
Catalans Dragons
Tyrone May, Mitchell Pearce, Fouad Yaha
Huddersfield Giants
Theo Fages, Nathan Peats, Will Pryce, Olly Russell, Olly Wilson
Hull FC
Tex Hoy, Jamie Shaul, Mitieli Vulikijapani
Hull KR
Jordan Abdull
Leeds Rhinos
David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer
Leigh Leopards
John Asiata, Keanan Brand, Ben Nakubuwai
Salford Red Devils
Danny Addy, Alex Gerrard, Tim Lafai, Adam Sidlow
St Helens
Tommy Makinson, Sione Mata’utia, Mark Percival, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, Alex Walmsley
Wakefield Trinity
Will Dagger, Lee Gaskell, Max Jowitt, Lewis Murphy, Kelepi Tanginoa
Warrington Wolves
Daryl Clark, Connor Wrench
Wigan Warriors
Mike Cooper, Cade Cust, Kaide Ellis, Jai Field, Brad Singleton