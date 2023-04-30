Ex-Super League halfback Josh Reynolds in hot water following foul-mouthed expletive against referee call

FORMER Super League halfback Josh Reynolds is in hot water following a foul-mouthed expletive against a refereeing call in Canterbury Bulldogs’ 18-16 win over St George Illawarra Dragons over the weekend.

Known for treading a fine line on the rugby league field – hence his nickname ‘Grub’ – Reynolds was spotted shouting “bulls*it” in the face of referee Grant Atkins following a decision the halfback disagreed with.

Reynolds questioned a penalty that was awarded against him after hitting St George fullback Tyrell Sloan round the back of the head.

Atkins told the former Hull FC man that he thought there was contact with the head, with Reynolds replying “bulls*it”.

The Daily Telegraph has given a full detail of the account:

“Josh Reynolds approaches referee Grant Atkins just before players leave the field at halftime: “What did I do?”

“Atkins says calmly: “I thought you got him (Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan) in the back of the head on the way down”.

“Reynolds screams back as he gets almost face to face with the ref: “Bullshit I hit him in the back of the head”.

“Atkins is clearly upset and angry: “I beg your pardon, come out here, come out here”, as he calls out Reynolds and Bulldogs captain Reed Mahoney.

“Reynolds asks again, more calmly this time: “What did I do.”

“Atkins continues to Mahoney, pointing firstly at Reynolds: “Don’t say a word. If this bloke speaks to me like this again he’s going to the bin”.

“Reynolds interjects: “I’m asking what I did?”

“Atkins fires back: “Go away. I’m not speaking to you for the rest of the game.”

“He then continues to Mahoney: “If he comes at me again he’s going to the bin. You take that 10 minutes now to work it out because if he comes at me again about anything he goes”.

“Mahoney apologies on Reynolds behalf: “Sorry about that”.

“Meanwhile, Reynolds is then seen giving the touch judge a gob full on his way from the field.

“Atkins adds: “He needs to apologise, not you.””