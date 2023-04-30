All 11 Super League, Championship and NRL games broadcast on TV this week

WELL, another week of rugby league action is upon us and what a week it promises to be in both hemispheres!

The action begins on Thursday 4th May when Hull FC host the Wigan Warriors at the MKM Stadium with Sky Sports Arena covering the clash.

Then, the live TV rugby league action will end on Bank Holiday Monday when Batley Bulldogs take on Widnes Vikings live on Viaplay.

Here are all the 11 live games scheduled:

Thursday 4th May

Super League – Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm kick-off

​Friday 5th May

NRL Magic Weekend – Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 9am kick-off

NRL Magic Weekend – Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 11.05am kick-off

Super League – Catalans Dragons vs St Helens – Sky Sports Arena – 7.45pm kick-off

​Saturday 6th May

​NRL Magic Weekend – New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 6am kick-off

NRL Magic Weekend – Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30am kick-off

​NRL Magic Weekend – Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.45am kick-off​

Sunday 7th May

NRL Magic Weekend – Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 4.50am kick-off

NRL Magic Weekend – Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 7am kick-off

NRL Magic Weekend – Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 9.25am kick-off

​Monday 8th May

Championship – Batley Bulldogs vs Widnes Vikings – Viaplay Sports 1 – 7.45pm kick-off