Injury Corner: Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos suffer concerning blows

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round of rugby league action it was!

Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC kicked things off on Thursday night live in front of the Sky Sports cameras and, it’s fair to say, Mark Applegarth’s men never looked like causing a shock as Hull, despite only leading 6-0 at half-time, cantered into a 20-0 lead before inflicting a 26-6 defeat on Trinity for their 12th loss in a row.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were four fixtures that took place on Friday night, starting with Huddersfield Giants at home to the Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam’s men have taken Super League by storm since earning promotion last season and they ran out 30-4 winners in an excellent, comprehensive performance.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers were hoping to enjoy home spoils against the Catalans Dragons, but Andy Last’s side were thoroughly outclassed in the first-half, going into the sheds down 34-6 before something of a revival saw the French side eventually claim a 46-22 triumph.

The match of the night, however, saw Leeds Rhinos travel to the DW Stadium to face the Wigan Warriors. With the scores remaining close into the second-half, Zane Tetevano was red carded before Rohan Smith’s men ran in a remarkable 26 unanswered points to claim a 40-18 shock.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium saw two of the most impressive Super League sides go head-to-head as Hull KR made the trip to Cheshire to take on the Warrington Wolves. With Daryl Powell’s men eventually showing their class, Warrington enjoyed a narrow 21-14 win over a Rovers side that are no easy beats in 2023.

The final game of the week saw Salford Red Devils travel to St Helens for Channel 4’s Super League coverage. After running into a 12-0 lead, viewers would have been forgiven in thinking that the Red Devils would have gone on to shock Saints. However, the reigning champions registered 26 unanswered points to stun Paul Rowley’s men in an incredible reversal.

But, which Super League sided suffered injuries over the weekend?

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC

Matty Ashurst (finger) – Wakefield Trinity

Samisoni Langi (ankle) – Wakefield Trinity

Jay Pitts (ankle) – Wakefield Trinity

Davy Litten (leg) – Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Leopards

Ben Nakubuwai (leg) – Leigh Leopards

Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons

Jacob Miller (head) – Castleford Tigers

Gareth Widdop (leg) – Castleford Tigers

Niall Evalds (pec) – Castleford Tigers

Adam Keighran (leg) – Catalans Dragons

Manu Ma’u (head) – Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos

James Bentley (head) – Leeds Rhinos

Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR

Matty Russell (head) – Warrington Wolves

Matt Parcell (head) – Hull KR

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

LMS (head) – St Helens

Shane Wright (leg) – Salford Red Devils

Andy Ackers (head) – Salford Red Devils