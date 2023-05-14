Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Hull FC dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round of rugby league action it was!

Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC kicked things off on Thursday night live in front of the Sky Sports cameras and, it’s fair to say, Mark Applegarth’s men never looked like causing a shock as Hull, despite only leading 6-0 at half-time, cantered into a 20-0 lead before inflicting a 26-6 defeat on Trinity for their 12th loss in a row.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were four fixtures that took place on Friday night, starting with Huddersfield Giants at home to the Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam’s men have taken Super League by storm since earning promotion last season and they ran out 30-4 winners in an excellent, comprehensive performance.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers were hoping to enjoy home spoils against the Catalans Dragons, but Andy Last’s side were thoroughly outclassed in the first-half, going into the sheds down 34-6 before something of a revival saw the French side eventually claim a 46-22 triumph.

The match of the night, however, saw Leeds Rhinos travel to the DW Stadium to face the Wigan Warriors. With the scores remaining close into the second-half, Zane Tetevano was red carded before Rohan Smith’s men ran in a remarkable 26 unanswered points to claim a 40-18 shock.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium saw two of the most impressive Super League sides go head-to-head as Hull KR made the trip to Cheshire to take on the Warrington Wolves. With Daryl Powell’s men eventually showing their class, Warrington enjoyed a narrow 21-14 win over a Rovers side that are no easy beats in 2023.

The final game of the week saw Salford Red Devils travel to St Helens for Channel 4’s Super League coverage. After running into a 12-0 lead, viewers would have been forgiven in thinking that the Red Devils would have gone on to shock Saints. However, the reigning champions registered 26 unanswered points to stun Paul Rowley’s men in an incredible reversal.

But, who made League Express’ Super League Team of the Week this weekend?

1. Davy Litten – Hull FC

The young Hull fullback Davy Litten has been in tremendous form since he was given the nod at fullback by Tony Smith and the number one was charismatic once more against Wakefield.

2. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Josh Charnley just cannot stop scoring at present and his two-try haul against Huddersfield on Friday night helped Leigh to a convincing win.

3. Adam Keighran – Catalans Dragons

Scored twice, but left the field with injury, Adam Keighran has been a revelation for Catalans and he was impressive against Castleford on Friday night.

4. Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC

Everyone knew that Liam Sutcliffe would be a shrewd signing for Hull ahead of the 2023 season and the centre outclassed the Wakefield defence on numerous occasions.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Matty Ashton’s stock continues to rise in Super League and his great display against Hull KR on Friday night proved just why.

6. Blake Austin – Leeds Rhinos

When Leeds needed their most experienced players to stand up, Blake Austin did just that, grabbing the Wigan clash by the scruff of its neck.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

God, Lachlan Lam is impressive. The Leigh halfback was in irrepressible form against Huddersfield with some magnificent touches and well-taken try.

8. Scott Taylor – Hull FC

Scott Taylor led from the front and registered a deserved try against Wakefield on Thursday night. It was a real barnstorming performance.

9. James Roby – St Helens

Record appearance-maker James Roby enjoyed his 532nd game with a massive captain’s knock against Salford.

10. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Led the St Helens fightback against Salford from the front, taking in some huge runs.

11. Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves

Ben Currie seems to have found an extra gear in 2023 after a disappointing 2022. And the second-rower was a standout for the Wolves in the narrow win over Hull KR.

12. Curtis Sironen

Continues to impress whenever he takes to the field with Curtis Sironen dotting down for a well-deserved try against Salford.

13. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

Yet another impressive performance from Leeds’ loose-forward, Cameron Smith was in great form against Wigan on Friday.

Substitutes

14. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos

Intercepted two passes to inflict bitter blows to Wigan’s chances on Friday night in another accomplished Harry Newman display.

15. Stefan Ratchford – Warrington Wolves

Warrington needed game management in their win over Hull KR on Friday night and Stefan Ratchford produced that with some brilliant kicking.

16. Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers

In a dreadful loss to Catalans on Friday night, Joe Westerman stood head and shoulders above the rest of his Castleford side.

17. Jonny Lomax – St Helens

Jonny Lomax was yet again in superb form as Saints launched a great comeback against Salford on Saturday with three assists hauling the reigning champions back into the game.