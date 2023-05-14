WATCH: Incredible moment Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow over line at marathon

THE best of friends, former teammates and now marathon teammates, Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow are two of the most extraordinary people to ever roam this earth.

After being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease back in late 2019, Burrow has launched an incredible fight against the disease with Sinfield raising a remarkable amount of money into funding and research.

The pair were key in setting up the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon that saw over 10,000 participants run alongside each other to support the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal as well as the MND Association.

And with Sinfield pushing Burrow around in a chair, an incredible moment greeted the public with the former carrying the latter over the line in a tearjerking second.