Injury Corner: Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, St Helens Leeds Rhinos counting cost of Super League fixtures

THAT’S another week of Super League done and dusted and what an eventful round it was!

Hull KR and Salford Red Devils kicked the round off on Thursday night, with Willie Peters’ men overcoming Paul Rowley’s chargers in an impressive 24-10 win.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and there were three fixtures with Huddersfield Giants going head to head with Warrington Wolves at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Daryl Powell’s men continued their rich vein of form with a 26-16 win whilst Wigan Warriors recovered from their loss to Hull KR last week with a 60-0 drubbing of bottom-placed Wakefield Trinity.

At Headingley, Leeds Rhinos were cut back by former head coach Tony Smith in his new Hull FC role with the Black and Whites running into a 22-18 lead with five minutes to go and stern defence keeping Rohan Smith’s men out.

On Sunday afternoon, reigning champions and World Club Challenge victors St Helens travelled to the Jungle to take on the Castleford Tigers where Paul Wellens’ men registered an impressive 24-6 win.

What injury losses have teams incurred from round two?

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC

Morgan Gannon (head) – Leeds Rhinos

Jordan Lane (head) – Hull FC

Liam Sutcliffe (knock) – Hull FC

Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity

Kelepi Tanginoa (hamstring) – Wakefield Trinity

Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Leopards

Ben Reynolds – Leigh Leopards

Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Jake Mamo (back) – Castleford Tigers

Dan Norman (head) – St Helens

Mark Percival (ankle) – St Helens