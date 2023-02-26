Super League Team of the Week: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and St Helens stars dominate

WELL that’s another week of Super League done and dusted and what an exciting week it was with all 12 teams in action!

Salford Red Devils and Hull KR kicked things off on Thursday night with a Jordan Abdull-inspired performance ensuring that Rovers took home the two points to East Hull with a 24-10 win.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and there were three mouthwatering fixtures to keep an eye on.

First, Huddersfield Giants played their first game of the 2023 season after their previous fixture against St Helens had been postponed due to the World Club Challenge.

Ian Watson’s men took on Daryl Powell’s Warrington Wolves but it was the latter which impressed once more, eventually overcoming the Giants in a 26-16 triumph.

Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors recovered from their surprise defeat to Hull KR last weekend with a 60-0 thrashing of Wakefield Trinity with Liam Marshall grabbing four tries whilst Leeds Rhinos went down 22-18 at home to Hull FC who continued their 100% winning run at the start of 2023.

On Sunday afternoon, reigning champions and World Club Challenge victors St Helens travelled to the Jungle to take on the Castleford Tigers where Paul Wellens’ men registered an impressive 24-6 win.

Who makes the Super League Team of the Week?

1. Tex Hoy – Hull FC

What a signing this man has been so far for Hull FC. The former Newcastle Knights fullback has taken to East Hull like a duck to water and he put in yet another impressive shift against Leeds on Friday night.

2. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Rekindling the form of 2022, Bevan French was in inspired form against Wakefield on Friday night, crossing for two tries and carving out numerous opportunities.

3. Tom Opacic – Hull KR

Many a Super League defender has failed to stop Salford’s Tim Lafai, but Tom Opacic did just that for Hull KR on Thursday night. The ex-Parramatta star is certainly enjoying his time with Rovers at present.

4. Cam Scott – Hull FC

With the injury to Carlos Tuimavave, Cam Scott has slotted straight in and looked every bit the part a Super League centre on Friday night against Leeds.

5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

With Jai Field and Bevan French getting most of the plaudits in 2022, Liam Marshall turned on the style on Friday night with a four-try haul against Wakefield.

6. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

George Williams has started the 2023 Super League season just how he left off in the World Cup – on fire. His game control and running game against Huddersfield proved the halfback is back with a bang.

7. Jordan Abdull – Hull KR

Jordan Abdull was in tremendous form for Hull KR as the Robins left Salford with two points on Thursday night. The halfback’s kicking game was incredible and laid the platform for Rovers’ tries.

8. Brad Singleton – Wigan Warriors

The backs can’t run a game without the forwards doing their job and Brad Singleton was immense for Wigan against Wakefield on Friday night.

9. Brad Dwyer – Hull FC

The wily hooker enjoyed a brilliant return to his former stomping ground at Headingley, creating numerous opportunities out of dummy-half for Hull on Friday night.

10. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Yet another impressive performance from ‘Big Al’, backing up a major win in Australia with a superb two-try haul against Castleford this afternoon.

11. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

Some blockbusting runs for Saints against Castleford this afternoon often got his side on the front foot.

12. Josh Griffin – Hull FC

Moved into the back-row for 2023, Josh Griffin looked like he’d been playing there forever against Leeds on Friday.

13. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves

After missing out on the entirety of 2022, James Harrison is making up for lost time at Warrington. What another brilliant performance from the former Featherstone man in the win over Huddersfield on Friday night.

Substitutes

14. Konrad Hurrell – St Helens

It took three Castleford tacklers to get Konrad Hurrell down this afternoon every time the Saints centre got the ball.

15. Sam Luckley – Hull KR

Talk about returning with a vengeance! Sam Luckley enjoyed himself for Hull KR against his former side Salford on Thursday with some massive runs.

16. Justin Sangare – Leeds Rhinos

Despite being given just 20 minutes on the field, Justin Sangare showed just why he is rated so highly with a number of barnstorming runs.

17. Jack Broadbent – Castleford Tigers

A couple of big performances against Hull and St Helens certainly has Jack Broadbent impressing Castleford fans.