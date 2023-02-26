Paul Wellens reveals forward missed Castleford Tigers clash after “vomiting episode” as St Helens boss gives injury update and hails Jonny Lomax

IT’S fair to say that this St Helens team is one of the greatest ever seen in British rugby league.

After being crowned world champions last week in Australia, the Merseyside club travelled to the Jungle determined to get their Super League campaign underway in the best possible fashion.

And after a number of close shaves, Paul Wellens’ side eventually ran out 24-6 winners.

One of those players that visibly impressed following such a gruelling week of travel and preparation was stand-in captain Jonny Lomax.

And Wellens couldn’t be prouder of the halfback.

“Jonny took over the captaincy and he led from the front. I can’t speak highly enough of Jonny, for me he flies under the radar because he is almost excellent every week,” Wellens said.

“His excellent almost becomes average and I think we give him a little bit of disservice but he is a phenomenal player.”

Tee Ritson also grabbed a try on his debut and Wellens was full of praise for the former Barrow Raiders man.

“Things will come at you a lot faster than things expected, it was a great learning opportunity but I’m delighted for him to get on the scoresheet too.

“I think it was a pretty solid performance for his first hit out.”

Both Joey Lussick and Mark Percival came off the field late on, with the latter rolling his ankle.

“Joey was fine to come back on. I always had a plan to use Jake Wingfield at 9 and I didn’t want to subject anyone to 80 minutes in the middle.

“I felt Joey didn’t need to, whilst Mark Percival has a bit of a rolled ankle.”

Wellens also explained why Curtis Sironen dropped out as well as giving updates on Agnatius Paasi and Will Hopoate.

“Siro trained and had a bit of a vomiting episode overnight which wasn’t particularly ideal.

“Energy isn’t at its highest point and subject him to a game of that intensity would have been unfair on him.

“Agnatius (Paasi) could potentially play against Leeds, Will Hopoate is looking more like the Leigh game, given his injury history and we want to give him the maximum time to recover.”

The Saints boss also couldn’t be prouder of the whole town and club.

“It makes me so proud to be part of this club, team and town. I get a feeling of what the team means to the town at the moment.

“Not only are the players great at what they do on the field they are great people off the field and I feel like our fans know that.

“I couldn’t be more proud of being a St Helens boy to see that.

“It’s every bit as impressive as the win last week.”