Injury Corner: Hull KR, Hull FC and Warrington Wolves suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League clubs suffered injury blows over the weekend?
Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull KR
Niall Evalds – Hull KR – head
Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR – hamstring
Hull FC 4-58 Salford Red Devils
Ligi Sao – Hull FC – withdrawn before game – ankle
Tom Briscoe – Hull FC – illness
Huddersfield Giants 0-66 Warrington Wolves
Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves – suspended but confirmed shoulder injury could see him out for season
