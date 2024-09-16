The rugby union convert leading South Africa’s national rugby league team

Coming from a rugby union background, Tjaart Van Der Walt was a late starter to rugby league in South Africa, but once converted, there was no looking back.

WITH South Africa gearing up for their upcoming test match against the USA in Pretoria in December, one thing for certain is that the Rhinos are taking this international very seriously.

Interestingly, it will be the first time since their formation that the American Tomahawks will have played a game of rugby league on South African soil.

One person who is watching from afar and excited at the prospect of what lies ahead for South African rugby league, is their former player and head coach Tjaart Van Der Walt.

With eight test caps under his belt and taking the reins of the national side in 2016, Van Der Walt is as enthusiastic as they come in keeping the Rhinos afloat.

Whilst he may now reside on the other side of the world having emigrated to the Northern Territory in Australia, he still wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to South African Rugby League.

“I was born in the Province of Meyerton, Gauteng in South Africa.

“It is only a small town situated north of Vereeniging with a population of around 55,000 people.

“I started playing rugby union when I was six right up until I was 31 and I won several club championships in our amateur rugby competition.

“Places were always in hot demand as aspiring rugby players are always vying for the top spots in hope of landing a contract with one of the big spending Super 12 clubs.

“Unfortunately, that contract never came my way, but it was a blessing in disguise as it opened my eyes to be introduced to rugby league.”

A chance meeting with a good friend Gerard Kendall shut one door and opened another for Van Der Walt, with Kendall enticing him into trying his hand at rugby league.

“Back in 2009 Gerard had seen first hand just how exciting rugby league was compared to union and thought about starting up a club in the South African domestic competition.

“With challenging work in front of us, we were able to start the Middelburg Tigers.

“It is actually quite a funny story to be honest.

“Both Gerry and I were clueless with the rules of rugby league and we had no experience whatsoever in the 13-a-side code.

“Gerry had a few league contacts in Australia who he reached out to and they ended up sending us a pile of coaching manuals and DVDs to study.

“We were both enthusiastic about getting rugby league up and running in Middelburg and attracted a good bunch of local kids who joined the team.

“We were learning the rules as we went along all whilst trying to entice other players to switch codes; needless to say it was a real struggle initially.

“Gerry worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make it happen as he was determined to make it work.

“He was definitely a visionary, and sadly passed away last year.”

Van der Walt’s passion for rugby league continued from that and some eye-catching performances in the South African domestic competition landed him a spot in the Rhinos national side, which led to him becoming the national coach.

Another box that Van der Walt ticked off was playing alongside his son, something the former Rhino had wanted to do before the body shut down.

“Pulling on that Rhinos jersey is something that you cannot describe.

“When you are out there representing your heritage, it is surreal, something money cannot buy.

“I had the chance to play alongside my son in 2023 for the South African ‘A’ side when we took on the Asean XIII on the Gold Coast.

“My son had only been playing league for one year and is the youngest player to have ever represented the South Africa Rhinos at aged 16.

“However, here I was at the other end of the spectrum running out onto the field with him at the age of 46.

“When we were both out there in the middle of the pitch with our arms slung around each other singing the South African national anthem, I had tears in my eyes.”

South African rugby league still has work to do to become competitive, but they are slowly chipping away.

Although the Rhinos did have their moments in the early to mid 90s, competing at the World Sevens and the 1995 Rugby League World Cup, the game in South Africa has since been on life support.

“We need to keep playing more internationals throughout the year if we are serious about improving ourselves.

“The upcoming test against the USA will be interesting because both countries are hungry to progress.

“Both South Africa and the USA are sleeping giants in rugby league, but I think we can get the job done on home soil.

“We are still competing domestically, but funding is the key if we are wanting to become more professional.

“Drumming professionalism into young kids to play rugby league without getting paid as opposed to landing a lucrative rugby union contract, is our biggest hurdle.

“It really is a case of David v Goliath.”

Whilst Van Der Walt is still working behind the scenes in helping out rugby league in South Africa where needed, he is now happily settled in a remote part of Australia in the Northern Territory having recently emigrated.

“I still have my connections to the Rhinos even though I am on the other side of the globe and I am actually still playing rugby league in Darwin for the Palmerston Raiders having just turned 47.

“Even though I was a late starter to rugby league, I should be living proof that age is no barrier if you really believe in yourself.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 500 (September 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone