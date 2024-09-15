Counting Cards: Three Super League sides face nervy disciplinary wait

   15/09/2024

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait following the weekend’s action?

Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull KR
Elliot Minchella – Hull KR – yellow card – high tackle

Huddersfield Giants 0-66 Warrington Wolves
Jack Billington – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – high tackle

Catalans Dragons 12-8 London Broncos
Chris Satae – Catalans Dragons – yellow card – late tackle

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast