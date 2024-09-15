Counting Cards: Three Super League sides face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait following the weekend’s action?
Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull KR
Elliot Minchella – Hull KR – yellow card – high tackle
Huddersfield Giants 0-66 Warrington Wolves
Jack Billington – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – high tackle
Catalans Dragons 12-8 London Broncos
Chris Satae – Catalans Dragons – yellow card – late tackle
