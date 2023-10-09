Injury Corner: Hull KR star limps off field in Wigan Warriors thrashing

WELL that’s the end of the Super League semi-final weekend and what a weekend it proved to be!

The action kicked off on Friday night when St Helens travelled to Catalans Dragons for what can only be dubbed as a physical masterclass as both sides tore into each other from the first whistle.

Saints led 6-2 at the break after Adam Keighran’s penalty was cancelled out by a Will Hopoate try and Mark Percival conversion.

But, another two penalties from Keighran – the second of which saw Saints forward Matty Lees sinbinned for a professional foul – in the second-half drew Catalans level going into the dying stages of the fixture.

With Golden Point looming, Sam Tomkins grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. After shaping up for a drop goal, the fullback weaved his way through the Saints defence to send the Dragons to Old Trafford and the Stade Gilbert Brutus into raptures with a 12-6 triumph.

Wind the clock forward less than 24 hours and the scene was set for the second semi-final with a 4,500-strong Hull KR army making the trip to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Warriors.

But, those thousands of Robins supporters that made the long trip across the country were disappointed with almost the first whistle as Wigan raced into an 18-0 lead before Elliot Minchella gave Rovers hope just before the break.

That hope evaporated as quick as it did in the first-half as Wigan roared into a 42-6 lead, with Jez Litten grabbing a consolation for KR with minutes to go.

It was a dismal end to what has been a remarkable first season in charge for Willie Peters, but Matt Peet’s men look incredibly hard to stop.

But which Super League stars suffered injuries over the weekend?

Hull KR

George King (groin)

