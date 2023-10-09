RFL faces refereeing dilemma as Catalans Dragons return to Super League Grand Final following previous comments

WIND the clock back two years ago and Catalans Dragons were preparing for their first-ever Super League Grand Final.

The Dragons, who are still coached by Steve McNamara, went up against St Helens in a war of attrition that was only settled by the final whistle as Saints ran out 12-10 winners.

There had been a number of flashpoints during the game that had obviously rankled the Dragons – especially owner Bernard Guasch who said this following the game: “As long as I am president of the Catalans Dragons, I will never play a Super League final again until we have three Australian referees. I’m furious, at one point I say stop.”

Guasch went further stating he wanted “to be a gentleman, because I have a lot of respect for this competition. I am proud to have experienced these three extraordinary days at Old Trafford as the English know how to organize them.

“But I watched the match again and I tell myself that I can’t let this pass without reacting and making a decision.”

From this, will the Rugby Football League take heed of Guasch’s wishes or will those claims be firmly put to bed?

Four officials are expected to be in the running for this weekend’s Grand Final between Catalans and Wigan Warriors, with Chris Kendall, Jack Smith, Liam Moore and Ben Thaler all showing their credentials in recent weekends.

