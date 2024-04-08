Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons included

HERE is the Total RL Team of the Week after Super League round seven.
1. Arthur Mourgue – Catalans Dragons
The young Frenchman is developing into a player of real class while his most eye-catching intervention in the win over St Helens was in defence, somehow denying Lewis Dodd a try.
2. Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants
Returned to haunt his old club Hull FC with three first-half tries, just a couple of weeks after scoring four against them in the Challenge Cup.
3. Arthur Romano – Catalans Dragons
Came back into Catalans’ starting line-up for a huge game and added a threat with his carries.
4. Sam Wood – Castleford Tigers
Enjoyed his best game yet for Castleford, performing well down the left edge alongside Innes Senior.
5. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers
An electric display against Salford featured four tries, two of which were of the very highest quality.
6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Just a day after confirmation of his new four-year deal with Wigan, he was brilliant against rivals Leigh with a fantastic try and assist in the first half.
7. George Williams – Warrington Wolves
Led Warrington to a great win at Leeds with distinction, including a first-half try.
8. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves
Fast-developing into a top prop forward, he was a real force at Headingley.
9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR
An 80-minute stint and a hat-trick of tries on his 200th career appearance against London.
10. Mike McMeeken – Catalans Dragons
Another big display as the England star returned to the front row and got the better of Saints’ forwards, scoring a first-half try.
11. Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers
A shining light in the back row as Castleford got off the mark against Salford at the seventh time of asking.
12. James Batchelor – Hull KR
Two tries for the consistently great back-rower as the Robins dismantled the Broncos.
13. Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves
A revelation since switching to loose-forward, his midfield playmaking and direction was excellent.
Substitutes
14. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Another top display as Wigan crushed Leigh, scoring a length-of-the-field try and combining brilliantly with Bevan French and Harry Smith.
15. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants
Excelled for the second consecutive week, this time scoring two second-half tries against Hull FC.
16. Jordan Crowther – Warrington Wolves
Called up into the front row with Warrington missing several big bodies, he more than rose to the challenge.
17. Benjamin Garcia – Catalans Dragons
Led the Dragons and their all-French spine to a big win with his usual class.
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.