Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons included

HERE is the Total RL Team of the Week after Super League round seven.

1. Arthur Mourgue – Catalans Dragons

The young Frenchman is developing into a player of real class while his most eye-catching intervention in the win over St Helens was in defence, somehow denying Lewis Dodd a try.

2. Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants

Returned to haunt his old club Hull FC with three first-half tries, just a couple of weeks after scoring four against them in the Challenge Cup.

3. Arthur Romano – Catalans Dragons

Came back into Catalans’ starting line-up for a huge game and added a threat with his carries.

4. Sam Wood – Castleford Tigers

Enjoyed his best game yet for Castleford, performing well down the left edge alongside Innes Senior.

5. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers

An electric display against Salford featured four tries, two of which were of the very highest quality.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Just a day after confirmation of his new four-year deal with Wigan, he was brilliant against rivals Leigh with a fantastic try and assist in the first half.

7. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

Led Warrington to a great win at Leeds with distinction, including a first-half try.

8. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves

Fast-developing into a top prop forward, he was a real force at Headingley.

9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR

An 80-minute stint and a hat-trick of tries on his 200th career appearance against London.

10. Mike McMeeken – Catalans Dragons

Another big display as the England star returned to the front row and got the better of Saints’ forwards, scoring a first-half try.

11. Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers

A shining light in the back row as Castleford got off the mark against Salford at the seventh time of asking.

12. James Batchelor – Hull KR

Two tries for the consistently great back-rower as the Robins dismantled the Broncos.

13. Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves

A revelation since switching to loose-forward, his midfield playmaking and direction was excellent.

Substitutes

14. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Another top display as Wigan crushed Leigh, scoring a length-of-the-field try and combining brilliantly with Bevan French and Harry Smith.

15. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants

Excelled for the second consecutive week, this time scoring two second-half tries against Hull FC.

16. Jordan Crowther – Warrington Wolves

Called up into the front row with Warrington missing several big bodies, he more than rose to the challenge.

17. Benjamin Garcia – Catalans Dragons

Led the Dragons and their all-French spine to a big win with his usual class.

