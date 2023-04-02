Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it was!

The action began on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors travelled to neighbours Leigh Leopards for what was deemed the ‘Battle of the Borough’. Well, after a tight first-half, Matt Peet’s men eventually ran out 34-6 winners with Bevan French and Jai Field enjoying massive performances.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and Wakefield Trinity travelled to reigning champions St Helens hoping for their first win of the season. However, it proved to be yet another disappointing night for Mark Applegarth’s men as Trinity went down 38-0 to be rendered scoreless for the fourth game in 2023.

Elsewhere on Friday, Hull KR hosted Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park in horrendous conditions, with Jordan Abdull’s boot proving to be a nightmare for the Rhinos’ backline. The Robins never went behind in a game that never really seemed to get going due to the weather, running out 20-12 winners.

Warrington Wolves and Hull FC took on the mantle of being broadcast on Channel 4 at Saturday lunchtime. With Daryl Powell’s men unbeaten in 2023 so far and the Black and Whites on a four-game losing run, it was perhaps obvious where this result was headed. And, the Wolves put Tony Smith’s men to the sword in an emphatic 34-6 win.

A few hours later, Castleford Tigers were away in action against Catalans Dragons, with nobody outside of the West Yorkshire side’s camp giving them a hope in the south of France. However, Andy Last’s men pushed the Frenchmen all the way before eventually going down 22-18 in an admirable performance.

Sunday’s only fixture saw Salford Red Devils host Huddersfield Giants at the Salford Stadium with the former shot to ribbons in terms of injuries. And the strength of Ian Watson’s squad proved the difference as the Giants ran out 26-16 winners.

But, who makes the Super League Team of the Week?

1. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

How good is this man? In the absence of Cade Cust, Jai Field went to halfback and Bevan French at number one and the latter was incredible.

2. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons

Tom Davies continues to impress out wide for the Dragons and some of his defensive attempts against Castleford on Saturday evening was evidence of his importance to this Catalans outfit.

3. Kevin Naiqama – Huddersfield Giants

Rolling back the years on Sunday afternoon, Kevin Naiqama excelled for Huddersfield against Salford, helping Ian Watson’s side bring the two points back to Yorkshire.

4. Konrad Hurrell – St Helens

Konrad Hurrell is devastating out wide and Wakefield found that out on Friday night as the Tongan international made his presence felt with two tries and some massive runs.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Another solid display from Matty Ashton who is becoming a standout back in this Warrington side as the Wolves put Hull FC to the sword on Saturday.

6. Jordan Abdull – Hull KR

In what was horrendous conditions at Craven Park on Friday night, Jordan Abdull put in a superb kicking display, causing havoc in the Leeds defence all night.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

When Wigan were under pressure early on, Harry Smith’s 40/20 set the platform for the Warriors’ first try and he didn’t look back. There were some brilliant touches from the halfback who enjoyed himself against Leigh.

8. George King – Hull KR

Hull KR needed some grunt up front against Leeds and George King provided just that, making some metre-eating runs and putting himself about in defence.

9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR

Matt Parcell was at his devastating best on Friday night against Leeds, running out of dummy-half like a teenager.

10. Matty Lees – St Helens

Another tremendous performance from Matty Lees, who backed up his brilliant display against Huddersfield with a big knock against Wakefield on Friday night.

11. Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves

Ben Currie is certainly enjoying his rugby in 2023 and he produced another big performance for Warrington against Hull FC on Saturday.

12. Chris McQueen – Huddersfield Giants

Like a fine wine getting better with age, Chris McQueen was in tremendous form for Huddersfield against Salford Red Devils yesterday.

13. Peter Mata’utia – Warrington Wolves

You could put Peter Mata’utia in any position and he would deliver. This week, Daryl Powel tasked Mata’utia with taking on the loose-forward mantle and he did so with aplomb against Hull FC.

Substitutes

14. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors

Made a massive impact off the bench for Wigan on Thursday night, bringing some great speed around the ruck.

15. Ethan Havard – Wigan Warriors

Ethan Havard enjoyed two great stints off the bench for Wigan in their big win over Leigh on Thursday.

16. Jonny Lomax – St Helens

In what was his 300th game for Saints, Jonny Lomax enjoyed himself against Wakefield with a try and another accomplished performance.

17. Jack Broadbent – Castleford Tigers

If there has been one bright spark for Castleford in 2023 then it has been new recruit Jack Broadbent. The makeshift halfback excelled once more against Catalans, scoring two tries – one of them an incredible length-of-the-field effort – and coming so close to guiding the Tigers to an unlikely victory.